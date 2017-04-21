

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg students have had a hand in shaping this year’s Canada Summer Games. Students in the youth build program at the Manitoba Institute for Trades and Technology have been working over the last few months to build critical infrastructure needed to put the games on.

"Just the fact that we've done it and that it came from here, came from our hands," said Tulane Chippeway, MITT student.

The students are building things like support barriers, information boards and tables.

During the games, more than 40 different venues will need to be outfitted with custom carpentry pieces.

“What they're going to be building for these games are going to be an integral part of the games and they should feel, the students who have built the equipment for us, should feel that they are a very important part of the games," said Jeff Hnatiuk, president and CEO of the 2017 Canada Summer Games.

The students will also be attending the games to see their work in use.

The 2017 Canada Summer Games runs July 28 to Aug. 13.