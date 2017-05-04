Featured
Supreme Court dismisses appeal of man convicted of killing 26-year-old woman
Willis was asking for an appeal saying he wanted to use 'duress' as a defence, claiming he would be killed if he didn't kill Tran. (File Photo)
Sara Shyiak, CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, May 4, 2017 5:42PM CST
The man convicted of killing a 26-year-old woman will not have his appeal heard by the Supreme Court of Canada.
Kaila Tran was murdered in a St. Vital parking lot in June 2012. At the time, police described the crime as a murder-for-hire.
Treyvonne Willis was convicted of first degree murder in April of 2015. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
Willis was asking for an appeal saying he wanted to use 'duress' as a defence, claiming he would be killed if he didn't kill Tran.
The original trial judge dismissed that defence, and so did an appeal court.
The Supreme Court has now dismissed it as well.
