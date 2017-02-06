A burst of refugee claimants who illegally crossed the border from Minnesota into Manitoba caused emergency officials to convert a southeast Manitoba town's community center into a shelter.

Brenda Piett, assistant municipal emergency coordinator for the municipality of Emerson-Franklin, said Canadian Border Services called her at 830 a.m. Saturday to see if a local building could be opened to shelter refugee claimants.

Piett said about 14 refugee claimants, including men, women and children, arrived in Manitoba, and border staff needed a place for them to stay while they were processed.

"They had an overabundance of refugee claimants in their office, and not enough room to keep them while they processed them," she said.

"They took up all the available chairs, plus they were sitting on the floor as well," Piett added.

Piett said as many as 10 came to the Emerson Community Centre. The refugee claimants were given Nutella sandwiches, blankets and pillows.

She said the children did not come to the center because they were processed first.

Piett said the remainder of the migrants slept for hours. She said they did not speak English and stayed at the shelter from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

"They were tired. There were no medical problems,” Piett said.

"I felt bad for them, very sad. The process takes a long time.”

READ MORE: Trump’s travel ban causes migrants to trek across Canadian border into Manitoba

Emerson-Franklin Councillor Doug Johnston said Monday he's concerned about the volume of people crossing into town. On top of safety concerns, he said the cost of caring for the claimants comes out of the municipal budget.

Johnston wants the Reeve, local MLA and MP for the region to have a meeting and work out a plan for the future. Johnston wants better security measures in place to stop the increase flow of people across the border.

Johnston is also concerned once winter passes and warm weather arrives, even more migrants will try and cross the border.

Piett said the claimants at the center were eventually picked up and taken to Winnipeg.

Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council Executive Director Rita Chahal said five refugee claimants arrived at Welcome Place Monday morning.

Last weekend, the council helped 10 claimants who walked across the border seeking asylum in Manitoba.