Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect in a homicide after a man died following a stabbing on Tuesday.

Police were called to the 400 block of Kennedy Street around 11 p.m. on Dec. 20. They said officers found Clarence Ignace, 25, suffering from serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital, but died Friday morning.

The suspect has been identified as Tyron Custer Harper, 23. He’s wanted on a charge of second-degree murder, as well as other charges.

Police caution people not to approach Harper if they see him, and to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.