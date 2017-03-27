Featured
Suspicious package found at Winnipeg business did not contain explosives: police
Winnipeg police closed off a section of Century Street between Wellington Avenue and Saskatchewan Avenue due to a suspicious package. (Photo: John Schneider/CTV Winnipeg)
Published Monday, March 27, 2017 5:29PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 28, 2017 9:42AM CST
Winnipeg police said a suspicious package that prompted the bomb unit to be called to a local business did not to contain explosive materials.
Officers closed off a section of Century Street between Wellington Avenue and Saskatchewan Avenue due to a suspicious package Monday.
Police evacuated the area after a nearby business found the package.
Officers said Tuesday the package was removed, and it was determined not to contain explosives.
An investigation is ongoing.
