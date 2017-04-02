The Town of Swan River, Man. has declared a state of emergency because of a 1.8 kilometre ice jam that’s causing levels of the Swan River to rise.

“It’s huge,” said Mayor Glen McKenzie. Between 12 to 15 properties in the area of Duncan Crescent are threatened by the rising waters, said McKenzie.

The town declared a state of emergency at 9:30 p.m. Saturday and hired a private contractor to bring in equipment to break up the ice.

Swan River declares local state of emergency. Hopefully crews can get this ice jam cleared overnight. Thanks to all staff working overnight. pic.twitter.com/LIw643hsNA — Lance Jacobson (@LanceJacobson6) April 2, 2017

“Trying to relieve some of the pressure and we did get some of the water running, but the levels have stayed out constant now,” McKenzie said. “The equipment operated from the river bank and broke some of the huge chunks of ice. There’s still one area we’re trying to deal with that could be the key to the whole thing,” McKenzie said.

READ MORE: Flooding threatens 20 homes in Petersfield

McKenzie believes the low-lying area could probably handle another eight or 10 inches of water in the area where homeowners have put up sandbags.

Town of Swan River declares state of emergency because of a 1.8 km ice Jam that's raising river levels. Photos: Glen McKenzie @ctvwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/UURDxhu2Ja — Sarah Plowman (@SarahPlowmanCTV) April 2, 2017

“But depending on conditions upstream from Swan River, we would have to monitor what’s going on.”

McKenzie said by declaring a local state of emergency, the town has access to more resources to help deal with the situation.

READ MORE: Overland flooding prompts state of emergency in southern Manitoba

“I think as a town we have make sure we’ve done everything we can to eliminate any chance of damage but we have no control over nature,” said McKenzie.

The town is closely monitoring the situation.