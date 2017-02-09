Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old with first degree murder in the death of a 25-year-old man.

Around 9:55 p.m. on Jan. 3, officers were called to Thames Avenue and Watt Street after gunshots were heard in the area.

Police said they found a man lying in the street when they arrived on scene.

The victim, Tyler Kirton from Winnipeg, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the 16-year-old was initially charged with second degree murder for his involvement in the homicide. However, those charges have since been upgraded to first degree murder.

The teen remains in police custody.

This was Winnipeg’s first homicide of 2017.