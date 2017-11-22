

CTV Winnipeg





Three teens are facing multiple charges in connection with a fire that destroyed a home on Oxford House First Nation.

It happened on Nov. 16, shortly before midnight.

Officers with Oxford House RCMP were called to East Black Lake on the first nation, where they found the home engulfed in flames.

RCMP believe that prior to the fire, a 16-year-old boy was assaulted and held inside the home, preventing him from leaving as the fire was set. Another boy, 13, was able to escape.

There were a total of five teens in the home at the time. All had to be treated for smoke inhalation at a nursing station.

A 14-year-old girl is charged with attempted murder, arson endangering life and unlawful confinement, while another 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy are both charged with attempted murder and unlawful confinement.

Police said all three suspects are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.