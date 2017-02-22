A man involved in two high profile sex attacks in the same night apologized to his victims in court and then sobbed in the prisoner’s dock during a sentencing hearing.

The Crown is seeking a lengthy prison sentence for the man who pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault for his role in separate attacks on two women within hours of each other in November 2014.

Crown attorney Jennifer Comack told court the Crown is seeking consecutive sentences of 10 years on each count for a total of 20 years, with three-and-a-half years credit for time served.

The offender, who was 17-years-old at the time of the attacks, will be sentenced as an adult.

"He was in it the whole time," Comack told court. "He was an active participant."

"It's the Crown's position that those are equally deserving of 10 years consecutively."

The teen offender's co-accused, Justin Hudson, also pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault and is awaiting sentencing. The Crown is seeking a life sentence in that case.

The victims, a 16-year-old girl and 23-year-old woman at the time of the attacks, cannot be named because of a publication ban.

The first attack was on the 16-year-old. She was attacked, sexually assaulted and left for dead in the freezing Assiniboine River.

Hours later the 23-year-old woman was repeatedly attacked, sexually assaulted and confined behind the Sherbrook Pool before being allowed to leave.

Comack told court these were random attacks, which involved a hammer and a bat.

"The facts themselves are utterly horrific," Comack told court. "The things that happened to [the victims] should only be born in the minds of the most twisted entertainment writers."

The teen offender's defence lawyer Steven Keesic is seeking a sentence of seven years.

Keesic also asked the judge to consider a concurrent sentence.

"A 20 year sentence is far too crushing for this individual," said Keesic. "It's far too long for a youthful offender like this."

Keesic told court his client has had no prior involvement with the criminal justice system.

Keesic also explained how his client suffers from significant cognitive delays and was exposed to domestic violence and substance abuse as a child.

“This is someone who’s gone through a host of issues in terms of his childhood,” Keesic told court.

When asked by the judge if he wanted to address the court the man stood up and apologized to his victims.

“First of all I’d like to say I’m sorry,” the man told court. “I have really bad dreams about what I did.”

The man explained he too was a victim of sexual abuse when he was a child so he understands what the victims are going through.

“They’re going to have to live with this for the rest of their lives. So do I. It’s going to be more hard on them than it is on me.”

The man then sat down in the prisoner’s dock, sobbing with his head hanging low out of the gallery’s view.

Comack told court the fact the teen pleaded guilty, has no prior record and was diagnosed with alcohol-related neurodevelopmental disorder was taken into account.

However, Comack told court the teen's ARND diagnosis is not related to the crime because his “impulse control was not severely impaired.”

“It’s the Crown’s position his moral blameworthiness should remain significant,” Comack told court.

The judge in the case has reserved his decision in the matter.