A plan is in place to slow down traffic to make The Forks more of a pedestrian paradise.

The Forks wants to reduce the four lanes of Israel Asper Way south from York Avenue to The Forks to two lanes. The closed lanes would transform into a park for pedestrians and cyclists.

"Right now we have four lanes coming into the site, it's a lot of traffic, we're trying to make things more pedestrian friendly,” said Chelsea Thomson with The Forks

The park is intended to compliment future developments on lots known as Railside and Parcel Four. Those plans include condos, plazas and retail shops.

"If we're going to make provisions for pedestrians we absolutely have to make it safer and even as you can see today right now crossing four lanes of traffic is not as easy as it would be to do with two lanes,” Thomson added.

The Forks has launched a public design campaign for input on the park.

Driver Rufus Bedll said taking away two lanes could drive people away.

"If the traffic is too bad that would definitely affect that,” Bedll said.

Even cyclist Dave Stemarie agrees.

“People got to get here with a car too, this whole place is probably more vehicle driven than bicycle driven,” Stemarie said.

The Forks said there are many lots in the area for drivers to park and walk. It also encourages people to find other ways to get there besides a car.

"So whether that means walking, whether that means in the winter time arriving to us on the river trail, which we know that they're already doing, using the water bus service using our now extended cycle track,” Thomson said.

The lanes are expected to be closed as early as next year.