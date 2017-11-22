Drivers and bus riders are significantly impacted by the City of Winnipeg's 2018 budget.

Homeowners will once again pay an extra 2.3% per cent for property taxes, the bulk of the hike going to road repairs. The street renewal budget for 2018 will rise to $116 million, an $11 million increase.

But drivers will pay more to park. A $1 per hour increase at meters is expected to bring in $3.5 million and push more turn over. And people paying parking tickets early will only get a 25 per cent break, down from half of the ticket price.

It appears the pain for Winnipeg Transit promised by Mayor Brian Bowman is real. The budget says due to lower ridership levels and a cut in provincial funding, service will be reduced on 23 routes. Mayor Bowman says the cuts will be made during off-peak hours on weekends and evenings. For now, no bus drivers are expected to lose their jobs. The changes would come into effect in June.

Riders will also pay 25 cents more to get on board, raising $5.7 million. That means a monthly pass will now cost $100, up from $90.

The city will also undertake an operational review of transit.

The budget includes additional transit security measures; $1.2 million will pay for bus cameras, shelters for inspectors, extra transit security and duty inspectors. Another $28.4 million is earmarked to pay for 40 new buses.

Other budget items: