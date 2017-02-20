Featured
Two adults taken to hospital after Osborne Village incident
The Winnipeg Police Service says officers were called to the 100 block of Osborne St. at 3:05 a.m. after two people were injured in an incident. (Source: Stephanie Tsicos/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 5:21AM CST
Two adults were taken to hospital after an incident in Osborne Village early Monday morning.
The Winnipeg Police Service says officers were called to the 100 block of Osborne Street at 3:05 a.m. after two people were injured in an incident.
Police say they can’t say yet what happened because the people involved are not being cooperative.
The investigation is still in progress and it’s not known how badly the people were injured.
No charges have been laid.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Majority support government decision not to increase 2017 refugee targets
- Feds to overhaul victims' fund where administrative costs far outstrip benefits
- Two adults taken to hospital after Osborne Village incident
- Slippery start to Festival Du Voyageur
- Woman recounts visits to home before body discovered in barrel