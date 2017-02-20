

CTV Winnipeg





Two adults were taken to hospital after an incident in Osborne Village early Monday morning.

The Winnipeg Police Service says officers were called to the 100 block of Osborne Street at 3:05 a.m. after two people were injured in an incident.

Police say they can’t say yet what happened because the people involved are not being cooperative.

The investigation is still in progress and it’s not known how badly the people were injured.

No charges have been laid.