Two Manitoba women were among those wounded after a gunman opened fire Sunday night on an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas.

Lynn Lambourne of Teulon said her daughter-in-law Jan Lambourne was shot and underwent surgery but she’s not sure of the extent of Jan’s injuries.

Lynn said she found out Monday morning what had happened.

“Shock,” said Lambourne. “My other daughter-in-law called me and told me that it was on the news and so I turned it on.”

Lynn said her son Joseph, Jan’s husband, was on his way to Las Vegas from Winnipeg Monday morning to be with Jan.

“The surgery seemed to go okay but he didn’t have any other particulars. He’s on his way down there now.”

Jan Lambourne was in Las Vegas with a friend, Jody Ansell, who was also wounded and has posted updates about her condition to Facebook, with help.

Ansell wrote "