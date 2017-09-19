

CTV Winnipeg





Four University of Manitoba research programs were given funding to improve the lives of patients living with chronic illness.

Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen said in a release on Tuesday that studies investigating kidney disease, diabetes, children’s brain development and inflammatory bowel disease will receive a combined $10.1 million in funding.

“This type of research is unique in that it engages patients in all aspects of study and ensures results are relevant to the priorities that they have identified,” said Pedersen. “By working together and investing in these networks, we are helping Manitoba’s research institutions create the innovative solutions needed to support patients across this province and beyond.”

The four research teams combined will receive a total of $10.1 million, including $3.1 million from the province, $6 million from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and an additional $1 million from local research partners.

Pedersen said these four Strategy for Patient-Oriented Research (SPOR) projects connect researchers, health professionals, patients and policy makers across Canada to improve the health of Canadians living with chronic disease.

The university said this latest long-term funding will enhance the school’s success in chronic disease research.