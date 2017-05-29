

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said an attempted traffic stop near Selkirk, Man. led to a man fleeing a stolen vehicle in a ditch along with two injured passengers.

Police said the incident happened Saturday just after 1 a.m. They said a man was driving a truck on Highway 9 travelling at 130 kilometres an hour without his front or rear lights on.

After being pulled over, police said the man refused to turn the engine off and then fled the scene.

Police spotted the truck again on Ferry Road in East Selkirk. Just after 3 a.m., officers found the vehicle in a ditch with two female passengers. A 37-year-old woman from Winnipeg was transported to hospital with serious injuries, while a 36-year-old woman from Dauphin suffered minor injuries. It appeared the truck crashed into a culvert, RCMP said.

Officers said the male driver fled the scene on foot, and they found him shortly after walking into Selkirk.

Jordan Michaud of Scanterbury, Man. was arrested and charged with multiple offences including flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

RCMP said the truck was also stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.