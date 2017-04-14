Walking to show faith on Good Friday



CTV Winnipeg





About 1,500 people in Winnipeg walked in the 30th annual public Way of the Cross on Good Friday.

Archbishop Richard Gagnon led the procession.

It began at St. Mary's Academy and covered a one-and-a-half-kilometre journey through the neighbourhood.

On the way, the group paused for readings and prayer.

The Way of the Cross symbolizes the route walked by Jesus Christ that eventually led to his crucifixion and resurrection.



(Source: Gina Borkofski)

"Faith is not a private thing. It’s something we share with others. So being with others makes it an uplifting, spiritual experience, as well as a social experience," said Gagnon.

READ MORE: Easter weekend: what’s open and what’s closed

Another group also made their way through the city. The Stations of the Cross walked along Broadway to shed light on people living in poverty, particularly single adults living on social assistance.