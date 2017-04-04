

CTV Winnipeg





Overland flooding continues across parts of southern Manitoba, often due to ice in the drainage network or ice jamming on streams, the province said on Tuesday.

Flows on waterways across the province are continuing to react to the run-off from the melt and water levels remain high on many waterways.

Ice has moved out on some rivers, but remains in place on others, including portions of the upper and lower Assiniboine River. Ice jams are still possible and are difficult to predict.

Some of the snowpack remains in the western part of the Souris River basin, the Parkland region, the Duck Mountain area, the Riding Mountain area and northern Manitoba.

Much of the snow has already melted in southern Manitoba, with snow remaining in wooded areas.

RED RIVER

The Red River continues to rise and is nearing its crest.

Some Red River tributaries are still rising such as the Morris and La Salle rivers but others are beginning to decline.

The Red River Floodway is being operated to manage water levels within the city. With the floodway in operation, water levels at James Avenue are expected to remain relatively stable for the next week.

An ice jam in the Netley Creek area released yesterday. Open water levels on the lower Red River are still high but are beginning to recede.

ASSINIBOINE RIVER

As the Assiniboine River continues to rise in Brandon ahead of its anticipated peak, the City of Brandon’s has made the decision to temporarily close the Dinsdale Park and Queen Elizabeth Park.

Access to the pedestrian walking bridge located at the Riverbank Discovery Centre has also been impacted by the rising river. Barricades and signage are now in place, with public access prohibited until further notice.

Ice remains in place on the lower Assiniboine near Baie St. Paul.

The Portage Diversion is being operated to limit flows on the lower Assiniboine River to minimize ice jamming.

OTHER FLOOD WATCHES

A flood watch has been issued for Pelican Lake and a flood warning has been issued for the Pembina River at La Rivière due to overbank flows.

Fisher River flows have declined at East Branch and Hodgson. A flood warning has been lifted for the Fisher River downstream of Dallas as water levels begin to decrease.

High water advisories, flood watches and flood warnings also remain in place on several creeks and rivers across the province.

FLOOD INFORMATION

People are reminded to be watchful of local waterways, as flood conditions can develop quickly.

Ditches and culverts contain fast-moving water which could be hazardous and should be avoided.

Avoid driving through moving water as the water depth can be unpredictable and current can push vehicles off the road.

It is strongly advised that people be careful if venturing out onto what may appear to be frozen rivers and lakes, due to potential weak ice conditions.