The City of Winnipeg says the flooding situation in Winnipeg is under control.

The Red River at James Avenue decreased about a third of a foot overnight. It now sits at 19.1 feet.

The province says the Red River will crest from Tuesday until Wednesday.

All 25 homeowners whose properties were deemed to be at risk of have built sandbag dikes. An additional 25 properties that weren’t considered at immediate risk remain on stand-by.

The city has also replenished its stockpile of sandbags – 60,000 sandbags are on hand.

"If additional sandbags are required at properties, we can respond very quickly and get those sandbags out to properties within a half hour, if needed. Things are going very well. The situation has stabilized," said Ken Allen, of the city’s Public Works department.

Public Works is encouraging people to monitor the city's website for further details.

FLOODING IN RURAL MANITOBA

Heading west on highway 2 to cover #mbflood. Spring melt flooding fields near Treherne. #ctvwpg pic.twitter.com/0sf3PFVI6h — Beth Macdonell (@BethCTV) April 2, 2017

Outside the city, several communities have declared states of emergency as overland flooding continues across southern Manitoba.

The Town of Swan River declared a state of emergency on Sunday after an ice jam caused flooding that threatened more than a dozen properties. Other communities that had declared states of emergency include the RMs of Dufferin, Grey, La Broquerie, and Two Borders.

An ice jam on Netley Creek caused flooding in Petersfield in the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews on Saturday.

Carman is also facing flooding caused by ice jamming on the Boyne River.

The province is planning to use a ramp on Highway 75 in Morris if necessary. At this time Highway 75 is expected to stay open.