

CTV Winnipeg





Police said a Winkler man is facing impaired driving charges after he was riding a lawn tractor with his son in his lap.

Winkler police said they got an anonymous complaint Saturday at around 9 p.m. of a man driving a tractor on and off the road near the Parkland area. They were also told he had his young son on his lap.

Police headed to the area and spotted a garden tractor leave the roadway and drive south on the sidewalk along Park St.

Officers said they illuminated their emergency lights to pull the tractor over, and saw the driver throw a beer on the ground. They also noticed the driver was holding a small boy.

After he was pulled over, the driver told police his name and said he was coming from a bar. Police said he had difficulty standing and speaking, but was cooperative.

Officers searched the man and found three unopened cans of beer. He was arrested and transported to a nearby police station.

Police said a breath test had two readings of 150 mg/per cent. Police also discovered the man’s driver’s license was suspended.

The 41-year-old Winkler man was charged with a slew of impaired driving related charges.

He has since been released.