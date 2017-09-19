

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATE: Spokesperson for the airport Tyler MacAfee confirmed that at approximately 2:30 p.m. the evacuation was over and only caused an hour delay to travelers.

RCMP confirmed on twitter the unattended bag was found to be non-threatening. Officers continue to investigate.

RCMP were on scene at Winnipeg airport after a report came in that the airport was being evacuated.

A witness told CTV News the departure level of the airport had been evacuated and people were standing on the airfield.

Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Director for Winnipeg Richardson International Airport Tyler MacAfee said an unattended bag on the departures level is what led to people being moved from the area.

At approximately 2:00 p.m. the airport sent out a tweet confirming an RCMP presence.