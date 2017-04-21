Featured
Winnipeg man facing child pornography charges
In March, police executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Roslyn Road and seized a number of electronic devices. (File Photo)
Published Friday, April 21, 2017 12:27PM CST
A Winnipeg man has been charged with uploading child pornography.
Police said someone uploaded the images to an Internet chatroom in June 2016.
In March, police executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Roslyn Road and seized a number of electronic devices.
Officers arrested Julio Edgardo Nunfio, 42, and charged him with possessing child pornography and making it available.
Police continued to investigate and charged Nunfio with additional offences, including committing an indecent act, invitation to sexual touching, luring a person under 14 years old, by means of telecommunication, making child pornography available, and three counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.
He’s been detained in custody.
