A Winnipeg mother accused of abducting her own children is set to be released from police custody.

Sandra Giesbrecht, 44, was granted bail Wednesday.

She was arrested on June 24th, 2016 when she was found by police with her 11-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son, who she wasn't supposed to be with.

Giesbrecht is facing child abduction charges and fleeing a peace officer.

Giesbrecht was in the courtroom Wednesday as the judge gave his decision.

Her release comes with strict conditions including no contact whatsoever with her kids or husband, continue parental counselling according to a plan set by her therapist, and to appear at all scheduled court dates.

Some of Giesbrect’s family members were also in court to hear the decision.

Specific details of the hearing cannot be disclosed under a court-ordered publication ban.

This is the third time Giesbrect has applied for bail.

Giesbrecht's initial request was denied on Aug. 10, 2016.