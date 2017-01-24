

CTV Winnipeg





A mother and son are new millionaires after choosing a set of lottery numbers with a special meaning.

Bahadur Sultani and Aghdas Mehdizadeh won $5.3 million on Dec. 28 from a Lotto 6/49 draw.

“Years ago, after my sister passed away, she came to me in a dream and gave me the numbers 40, 41, 1 and 15,” Sultani said. “When I told my mom about the dream, she told me I should play the lottery, that maybe the numbers would bring me good luck.”

Mehdizadeh gave her son the last two numbers. All six were chosen, leading to their grand prize win.

Sultani bought the ticket while working as truck driver in Red Deer, Alta.

“I checked the ticket on my way back to Winnipeg,” he said. “At first I thought it said $5,000. Then, I looked again and thought it must be $50,000, or maybe half a million dollars.”

The final amount shocked both Sultani and Mehdizadeh.

Sultani said he plans to use the money to “make my mom happy.” They also plan to donate some of their winnings to help those in need.