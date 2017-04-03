Featured
Winnipeg off-duty cop did nothing wrong during fight: Manitoba police watchdog

The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 3, 2017 3:32PM CST
Last Updated Monday, April 3, 2017 3:38PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's police watchdog has cleared a Winnipeg police officer who intervened in a fight when he was off-duty.
Investigators say the officer ordered two men to stop fighting last November when one of the two came at him.
The officer threw one punch, which knocked the man unconscious and fractured his jaw.
Investigators say the injured man refused to make a statement or co-operate.
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says the off-duty officer was trying to diffuse the fight and no charges are warranted.
The unit reviews the actions of police in the death or serious injury of people or when police break the law.
