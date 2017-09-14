

Three people were arrested after Winnipeg police raided an Elmwood home, police said Thursday.

It happened at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, when officers searched a home in the 100 block of Cobourg Avenue after receiving a warrant. Police seized a loaded handgun, a sawed off firearm they say had been heavily modified and ammunition.

They also seized clothing and paraphernalia marked with Manitoba Warriors logos, including patches that might be worn by high-ranking gang members and support shirts.

“We believe that these shirts were very likely made in the city of Winnipeg,” said Winnipeg Police Service Const. Jay Murray.

“It’s not illegal to wear this clothing,” said Murray, explaining that there are liquor laws preventing people from wearing “gang colours” in places where alcohol is served.

Winnipeg resident Harvey James Cook, 28, is facing weapons charges and a charge related to driving while disqualified.

He remains in custody.

A 36 year-old-man and 36-year-old woman police did not name are also charged with a number of weapons offenses, and have been released on a promise to appear in court.