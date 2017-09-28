From the outside Megan Duczminski looks like your average 31-year-old woman.

But inside she battles a condition she calls isolating.

“You are alone with your pain and your sickness a lot because people just don’t see it," she said while sitting with a cup of tea in her living room.

She doesn’t get out much because she lives with an illness called myalgic encephalomyelitis, more commonly known as chronic fatigue syndrome or ME.

Duczminski can't walk for more than a block or two at a very slow pace.

"So my fiancé will push me around in my wheelchair and that's how we get around," she said.

Pacing herself and small doses of pain medication help her get through the day.

The symptoms Duczminski lives with are deep bone pain, chills, and if she over does it, she crashes with extreme flu like symptoms.

She says she doesn't know what causes ME, there's no treatment for it, and her blood work is normal.

"People will often be like well I am tired too, but this disease isn't that kind of fatigue," she said.

According to Statistics Canada more than 560,000 Canadians have been diagnosed with the condition.

To help open up the conversation about the condition, Duczminski recently screened a documentary called ‘Unrest’ in Winnipeg.

The film tells the stories of people all over the world living with chronic fatigue, and was a part of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

Duczminski said it was freeing to be able to show others what life with the condition is actually like.

"They'll see me on good days but they don’t see me on the bad days, and they don't realize that on my good days I am actually suffering. There is never a minute in my life that I feel well," she said.

Duczminski said support from family and friends is important, especially from people like Marta Alphonso who also lives with the condition.

The two met through a ME support group.

"There is such a comfort in knowing that you're not the only person suffering from something that is so misunderstood," said Alphonso.

The now good friends hope more people will see the film when it’s released in October, and together they'll take steps towards understanding the mysterious illness.