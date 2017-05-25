

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg women's shelter is facing layoffs and cuts to services after learning one-third of its funding would not be renewed.

North Point Douglas Women's Centre said its Neighbourhoods Alive funding has been cut, which will impact eight staffing positions.

The centre said this will also mean it may not be able to keep its drop in services open.

The program provides basic needs like access to phones, laundry, food, a kitchen and computers five days a week. It sees about 100 people each day, with an average of 14,000 visits every year.

The Manitoba government said the centre does not receive core funding from Neighbourhoods Alive, but instead it received two one-time grants that expired in 2017.