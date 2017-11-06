

Sarah Plowman





RCMP arrested a 17-year-old Sunday night following threats made toward a high school in Selkirk.

RCMP spokesperson Paul Manaigre said Selkirk RCMP received a complaint early Sunday evening, involving a 17-year-old who allegedly made threats via Snapchat toward the Lord Selkirk Comprehensive High School.

"We are not looking for any other suspects at this time and school officials are being updated to our progress," Manaigre told CTV News in an email.

Lord Selkirk School Division Superintendent Michele Polinuk wouldn’t comment when asked if the youth in custody is a student.

At around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the Lord Selkirk School Division sent out an automated message to all staff and students in the division, which explained that the school division had been made aware of a potential threat via social media that afternoon.

The message also said RCMP had been notified and were involved in dealing with the situation.

"It was more so to let people know, we do know and that police are involved," Polinuk said.

According to Polinuk, the school division received calls and emails all afternoon about something people had seen on social media.

Following the arrest, Polinuk addressed the response in a message to CTV News.

"I'm thankful to RCMP for their attention and quickness to keep our community and schools safe."