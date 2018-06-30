Featured
1 arrested, warrant issued for second man in Bar Italia shooting
Police have arrested one man and issued a warrant for another following a shooting at Bar Italia on May 29. (File)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, June 30, 2018 12:26PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, June 30, 2018 12:28PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested one man, and issued a warrant for the arrest of another after a fatal shooting on Corydon Avenue in May.
Noel Talingdan was shot in the early hours of May 29 at Bar Italia. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died. A 28-year-old woman was also shot, and survived her injuries.
Police arrested 30-year-old Eric John Boyle on June 29.
He is charged with 15 offences, including first degree murder, attempted murder, and possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine.
A warrant was issued for 24-year-old Joshua Lucien Peter Turner for first degree murder and attempted murder.
Police advise people not to approach Turner. If anyone has information on his whereabouts they are asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.