

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP are reporting that one person is dead and two others are injured after a minivan rolled near Sandy Bay First Nation on Wednesday.

The Amaranth RCMP responded to the single-vehicle rollover around 8:20 p.m.

Officers said the preliminary investigation found that a man, 39, was driving a minivan west on Beach Road with two passengers in the car. The driver reportedly lost control and the vehicle rolled over.

The RCMP believe that alcohol and speed were factors in the collision, and that nobody was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was taken to hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

A 31-year-old man was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second passenger, who is a 31-year-old man, sustained minor injuries.

The driver and the passengers were all from Sandy Bay First Nation.

The investigation continues.