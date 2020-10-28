WINNIPEG -- A 10-month-old boy injured in a two-vehicle crash in the North End last month has died, according to Winnipeg police.

The death was announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon. The family confirmed the boy's name was Anthony Joshua James Dethmers, and he was the son of Jennifer Dethmers, 30 who was killed in the crash.

The crash happened on September 26 at 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Andrews Street and Boyd Avenue.

Police say officers noticed a truck in the area of Main Street and Boyd Avenue and tried to stop it, but the driver took off at a high rate of speed.

Two blocks later, the truck hit a van. Four people from the van, along with two people from the truck, were taken to hospital.

Jennifer, who was in the van, died from her injuries from the collision. Her son was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Armand Joseph Jr. Chartrand was charged with multiple offences, including dangerous driving causing death.

Police said additional criminal code charges have not been laid yet, but are expected in the coming days.

None of the charges have been tested in court.