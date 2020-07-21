WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Tuesday.

The announcement, made in a news bulletin, brings the total number of cases since March 12 to 366.

The province said the high case counts are a result of outbreaks in several Hutterite colonies and some international travel-related cases.

“The investigations are ongoing,” the province said in a news release. “When completed, additional information will be provided as needed to inform people of any public health risks.”

The new cases announced Tuesday include seven in the Interlake-Eastern health region, two in the Winnipeg health region, two in the Prairie Mountain Health region, and one case in the Southern Health Region.

There are currently 41 active cases, and 318 people have recovered from the virus. One person remains hospitalized in intensive care. The death toll from COVID-19 remains at seven.

The province said the five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba is 1.03 per cent.

A total of 1,201 laboratory tests were performed on Monday. Since early February, 77,551 tests for COVID-19 have been completed.

POSITIVE CASE ON INTERNATIONAL FLIGHT

Health officials said one of the new positive cases was a passenger on an international flight from Melbourne, Australia to Winnipeg.

The person was on Qatar Airways flight QR905 from Melbourne to Doha, Qatar on July 5. On July 6, the passenger flew on Qatar Airways flight QR763 from Doha to Montreal, and then later in the day, flew from Montreal to Winnipeg on Air Canada Flight AC8595.

The affected rows on the Melbourne to Doha flight are rows 39 to 45, and the affected rows on the Doha to Montreal flight are rows 26 to 32. The rows on the flight to Winnipeg are not currently known.

Passengers who were in the impacted rows are advised to self-isolate and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. Passengers on these flights, but not in the affected seats, should self-monitor for symptoms and self-isolate if they develop.

“While Public Health assesses the risk to others as low, it is sharing this information to ensure people are aware and know to seek testing if symptoms develop,” the province said.