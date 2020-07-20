WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials have announced there are 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, made the announcement on Monday afternoon, noting the five-day test positivity rate is 0.83 per cent and that there have been 354 cases since early March.

Of the new cases, 11 are from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, three cases are in the Winnipeg Health Region, three cases are in the Prairie Mountain Health Region and one case was announced in the Southern Health Region.

Roussin added that of these cases, 10 are from Hutterite colonies. He also mentioned that two of the cases are travel-related, one is transport-related, three are close contacts and two cases are not linked to another contact or travel.

One of the travel cases came from Manila, Philippines. The flight, which was Asiana flight OZ 0704 went to Seoul, South Korea on July 7, then on July 8 Air Canada flight AC 0064 from Seoul travelled to Vancouver and then Air Canada flight AC 0296 went from Vancouver to Winnipeg.

The affected rows on the first Air Canada flight are from 26 to 32. For the second flight, the affected rows are 21 to 27.

Passengers in the affected rows are advised to self-isolate for 14 days after the flight and monitor for symptoms. Passengers not in these rows are being told to self-monitor and if symptoms develop, they should self-isolate.

Roussin said there is currently one person in hospital in intensive care. This is the first case in hospital since June 6.

There are currently 29 active cases and 318 people have recovered from COVID-19. The death toll remains at seven.

On Friday, 384 tests were performed for COVID-19. On Saturday, 1,390 tests were performed, and on Sunday, there were 695 tests. Since early February, 76,354 tests for COVId-19 have been completed.

Roussin said health officials have been working with the affected Hutterite colonies since the cases were reported.

"We've worked with the Hutterite Safety Council to ensure we are articulating the importance of preventative measures. Ever since these clusters have developed, we have worked with the colonies themselves that are affected, as well as the safety council," said Roussin.

He added that the current clusters, which are 20 cases, are spread out between three different colonies in the province.