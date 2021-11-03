128 cases, 2 deaths reported in Manitoba Wednesday
WINNIPEG -
The province reported 128 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday along with 2 deaths.
This brings the total number of active cases in Manitoba to 1,345
The Winnipeg health region had the most positive cases with 40, followed by the Northern health region with 33.
The province’s five-day test positivity rate now sits at 4.9 per cent.
More to come.
