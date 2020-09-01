WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are warning people in Brandon about potential COVID-19 exposure at two Brandon businesses.

According to Tuesday's COVID-19 update, potential exposure may have occurred at Warlock Tattoo and the East Side Mario's restaurant in the city.

According to provincial data, potential exposure may have occurred at the tattoo parlour, located at 2324 Park Avenue, on these dates and times:

August 19 - 11:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

August 25- 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

August 26 – 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

August 27/20 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

August 28/20 - 10:45 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The potential exposure at East Side Mario's, located at 1570 18th Street, occurred on August 23, between 5 and 7:30 p.m.

If symptoms develop, Manitobans are encouraged to go for testing as soon as possible.