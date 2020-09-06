WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials have announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This brings the province's total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases to 1,323 since early March.

The current test positivity rate now sits at 1.2 per cent.

The new cases announced on Sunday include:

  • one case in the Interlake-Eastern health region
  • one case in the Northern health region
  • three cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
  • seven cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region
  • 17 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The province has 409 active cases, and 894 people have recovered from the virus.

According to the COVID-19 bulletin, preliminary investigations show that seven of the cases announced Sunday are close contacts of previously-announced cases and one is from travel. The source of infection could not be identified for four cases.

Thirteen people are in hospital with COVID-19, two of which are in intensive care.

The number of deaths in the province related to COVID-19 remains at 16.

On Saturday, 1,256 tests were performed, bringing the total to 145,468 since early February.

The province also announced that a worker at a senior facility next to Donwood Manor personal care home tested positve for COVID-19.

