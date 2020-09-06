WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials have announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This brings the province's total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases to 1,323 since early March.

The current test positivity rate now sits at 1.2 per cent.

The new cases announced on Sunday include:

one case in the Interlake-Eastern health region

one case in the Northern health region

three cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

seven cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

17 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The province has 409 active cases, and 894 people have recovered from the virus.

According to the COVID-19 bulletin, preliminary investigations show that seven of the cases announced Sunday are close contacts of previously-announced cases and one is from travel. The source of infection could not be identified for four cases.

Thirteen people are in hospital with COVID-19, two of which are in intensive care.

The number of deaths in the province related to COVID-19 remains at 16.

On Saturday, 1,256 tests were performed, bringing the total to 145,468 since early February.

The province also announced that a worker at a senior facility next to Donwood Manor personal care home tested positve for COVID-19.

