29 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Sunday
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML
WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials have announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.
This brings the province's total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases to 1,323 since early March.
The current test positivity rate now sits at 1.2 per cent.
The new cases announced on Sunday include:
- one case in the Interlake-Eastern health region
- one case in the Northern health region
- three cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
- seven cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region
- 17 cases in the Winnipeg health region
The province has 409 active cases, and 894 people have recovered from the virus.
According to the COVID-19 bulletin, preliminary investigations show that seven of the cases announced Sunday are close contacts of previously-announced cases and one is from travel. The source of infection could not be identified for four cases.
Thirteen people are in hospital with COVID-19, two of which are in intensive care.
The number of deaths in the province related to COVID-19 remains at 16.
On Saturday, 1,256 tests were performed, bringing the total to 145,468 since early February.
The province also announced that a worker at a senior facility next to Donwood Manor personal care home tested positve for COVID-19.
