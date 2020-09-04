WINNIPEG -- Starting next week, Manitobans who are going to the liquor store will need to make sure they have a mask with them.

In a news release sent late Friday, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) said masks will become mandatory on Sept. 10 for all customers shopping at Manitoba Liquor Marts or customers attending the Casinos of Winnipeg and the Shark Club Gaming Centre.

The measure is to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Employees at Liquor Marts have been wearing masks at work since Aug. 6, while Casinos of Winnipeg staff have been wearing masks since casinos were allowed to reopen in July.

On the MBLL's website, it says customers will be asked to briefly remove their face mask in the controlled entrance of Liquor Marts to ensure they're over the age of 18 and that they match their photo identification before they're allowed to enter the store.

The MBLL said customers are reminded to follow physical distancing in stores and casinos and to not visit if they're self-isolating or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.