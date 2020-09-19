WINNIPEG -- Health officials announced there are 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba since early March now sits at 1,558.

The five-day test positivity rate remains at 1.7 per cent.

The new cases announced Saturday are in the following regions:

three cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

two cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud

13 cases in the Winnipeg health region

There are 331 active cases in the province and 1,211 people have recovered.

Ten people are in hospital due to the virus, three of which are in intensive care.

The death toll remains at 16.

On Friday, 1,488 COVID-19 tests were performed, bringing the total to 162,661 since early February.

The province's daily COVID-19 bulletin cited a "concerning increase in the number of cases in Winnipeg." The Winnipeg Health Region currently has 252 active cases.

The bulletin also announced a possible exposure to COVID-19 at a Winnipeg high school on Spetmeber 17.

