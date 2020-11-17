WINNIPEG -- An 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood on Monday.

Winnipeg police officers responded to the shooting in the 100 block of Isabel Street around 1:50 p.m.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died of his injuries.

An employee at a convenience store close to the scene of the shooting told CTV News Winnipeg they heard a noise described as a “pow” at around 1:47 p.m. and saw people running in all directions. Shortly after, two people ran into the store and asked someone to call an ambulance.

Police identified the victim as Wade Darryl Donkey.

Winnipeg police’s homicide unit is investigating the incident. Investigators ask anyone with information that could help to contact 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.

-With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.