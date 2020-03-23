WINNIPEG -- A 19-year-old has been arrested after a man was found with multiple stab wounds in Thompson, Man., on Friday.

RCMP said they received a report if an injured man on Station Road around 11 p.m. Once on scene they found a 31-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

Mounties investigated and arrested a 19-year-old. Sunil Tiger Oman, from Thompson, was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance,

The victim remains in hospital.

Officers continue to investigate.