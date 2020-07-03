WINNIPEG -- A 19-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle crash that involved a semi Friday afternoon in the RM of Montcalm.

Morris RCMP were called to the collision on Highway 75 at the intersection of Road 8N, at approximately 4:20 p.m.

According to RCMP, a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old woman from the RM of Emerson-Franklin, was heading west on Road 8N. RCMP said the vehicle entered the intersection and was hit by a northbound semi.

RCMP said the 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi, a 44-year-old man from the RM of Springfield, was not injured.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Morris RCMP continue to investigate with a forensic collision reconstructionist.

-with files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.