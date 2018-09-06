

CTV Winnipeg





Blue Hills RCMP received a report around 2 a.m. Thursday of a suspicious vehicle on a rural property in the RM of Elton.



Police said the caller stated he saw a suspicious pickup truck drive onto his property, and believed the occupants had stolen his neighbour’s pickup truck. Both vehicles then sped away and the caller followed them.



The caller told police one of the suspects crashed into a hydro pole in Douglas, and the occupants left the scene in the original truck heading towards Brandon. Shortly after, the suspects crashed this vehicle at the intersection of PR 110 and 457, and then ran away.



Police said they attempted to enter Brandon along the Assiniboine River just north of the CP Rail tracks.



Officers responded to the scene, but were unable to find the two suspects.



Police then received a report of suspicious people at a residence near the RM of Cornwallis Park. The two suspects headed west towards Brandon where they were arrested by local officers and turned over to RCMP.



Two boys, aged 12 and 16, were taken to the Blue Hills RCMP Detachment. The 16-year-old was taken into custody, while the 12-year-old was released for a later court date.



Both face numerous charges including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, and trespassing at night.