2 men seriously injured in Norway House snowmobile collision
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 10:30AM CST
RCMP say two men were seriously injured after their snowmobile collided with a large snowbank in Norway House on Sunday morning.
RCMP said it happened just before 8 a.m. near Harts Drive.
Officers arrived and determined that a 24 and 21-year-old man, both from Norway House, were travelling across a field when they collided with a snowbank. Both men were thrown from the snowmobile. The 24-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries and the 21-year-old suffered serious injuries.
Both men were flown to hospital in Winnipeg.
RCMP said neither man was wearing a helmet, and alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the collision.
The investigation continues.