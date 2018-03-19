

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP say two men were seriously injured after their snowmobile collided with a large snowbank in Norway House on Sunday morning.

RCMP said it happened just before 8 a.m. near Harts Drive.

Officers arrived and determined that a 24 and 21-year-old man, both from Norway House, were travelling across a field when they collided with a snowbank. Both men were thrown from the snowmobile. The 24-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries and the 21-year-old suffered serious injuries.

Both men were flown to hospital in Winnipeg.

RCMP said neither man was wearing a helmet, and alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the collision.

The investigation continues.