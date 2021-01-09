WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are reporting seven new COVID-19 deaths and 203 new cases of the disease.

Announced in the province's daily COVID-19 bulletin on Saturday, all of the deaths except one are from Winnipeg.

Three deaths are related to Winnipeg senior-care facilities. A woman in her 90s linked to the outbreak at Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre, a woman in her 90s linked to the outbreak at Deer Lodge Centre and a woman in her 100s linked to the outbreak at Oakview Place Personal Care Home all died of the virus.

A man in his 40s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s, all from Winnipeg, also died.

Southern Health–Santé Sud health region recorded one death, a man in his 50s

The number of deaths in the province related to COVID-19 now sits at 733.

Along with the seven deaths, 203 cases of the virus were announced Saturday.

Of the new cases, 85 are in Winnipeg, which has a five-day test positivity rate of 9.4 per cent.

Out of the remaining cases, seven are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 54 are in the Northern health region, 38 are in the Prairie Mountain health region and 19 are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

The total number of cases in Manitoba since early March is 26,166.

The province currently has 4,664 active cases, and 20,769 people have recovered from the virus.

The current provincial five-day test positivity rate now sits at 9.9 per cent.

There are 229 contagious people in hospital with COVID-19, as well as 84 people in hospital with the virus who are no longer infectious. Thirty-three active COVID-19 patients and four non-infectious patients are in the ICU.

On Friday, 2,181 tests were performed, bringing the total to 437,412 since early February.