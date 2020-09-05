WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials have announced 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This brings the province's total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases to 1,294 since early March.

The current test positivity rate now sits at 1.4 per cent.

The new cases announced on Saturday include:

three cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

four cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

four cases in the Southern Health-Sante Sud health region

10 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The province has 426 active cases, and 852 people have recovered from the virus.

According to the COVID-19 bulletin, preliminary investigations show that eight of the cases announced Saturday are close contacts of previously-announced cases.

Thirteen people are in hospital with COVID-19, two of which are in intensive care.

The number of deaths in the province related to COVID-19 remains at 16.

On Friday, 1,494 tests were performed, bringing the total to 144,212 since early February.

The province also confirmed a worker at a Winnipeg care home tested positive for the virus .

