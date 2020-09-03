WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has issued its first fine under new public health orders regarding self-isolation.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer, reported the fine during Thursday's news conference.

He said the fine was issued in the Prairie Mountain Health Region this week, which is currently under the restricted (orange) level in Manitoba's Pandemic Response Plan.

"This was a diagnosed case who was to be self-isolating, that had very clear information that they weren't self-isolating even though they were a diagnosed case," Roussin said. "Like almost anything we do in public health, there are attempts to try and rectify that before leaning to this, but ultimately, the fine had to be levied."

Roussin did not provide any further information about the person who was fined, including the location in the health region where the fine was handed out.

Under new public health orders that took effect on Aug. 28, Manitobans are required to self-isolate for 14-days if they have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to COVID-19 by a close contact.

Individuals will be informed by a public health official if they need to self-isolate, and once notified, they must go to their residence or an approved self-isolation location and remain there for either 14 days or otherwise directed by public health officials.

"This is a reminder that if Public Health informs you of the requirement to self-isolate, whether that being a case or a contact to a known case, you are required to do so," Roussin said.

Failure to do so can result in a person being fined $486, and the fine can be handed out daily.