23 inmates at Stony Mountain Institution have tested positive for COVID-19

A Manitoba prison says more than 20 inmates have currently tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release on Thursday, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) said 23 inmates at Stony Mountain Institution have tested positive.

“The health and safety of our employees, inmates, and the public continue to be our top priority,” the statement reads. “We are closely monitoring the situation, and measures are in place to minimize spread of the virus within the institution.”

A spokesperson told CTV News that all of the cases among inmates are active.

The CSC said testing is being offered to all inmates and staff, and employees are required to perform rapid self-tests and attest to a negative result to prevent possible spread at the institution. All inmates are given medical masks and encouraged to wear them at all times when not in their cell.

The CSC said positive tests are based on either rapid tests or PCR test results.

According to the CSC, 82.2 per cent of inmates at Stony Mountain Institution are fully vaccinated, 86.3 per cent have received at least one dose, and 32.7 per cent are fully vaccinated with an additional dose.