23-year-old dead after assault on North End street: police

Winnipeg police say they are investigating after a man was fatally assaulted on a North End street.

Police say they were called to the 500 block of Alexander Avenue just after 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 8 for a report of an injured man.

Officers say they arrived to find the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries and provided emergency medical care.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

The man was identified as 23-year-old Jamal Eli Preston Miles. He was a member of Shamattawa First Nation and lived in Winnipeg.

His family has been notified.

The homicide unit began investigating, and found several people were involved in a verbal confrontation outside which escalated to the man being seriously assaulted, causing fatal injuries.

Police say the suspects fled before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.