WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

23-year-old dead after assault on North End street: police

A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (CTV News Winnipeg) A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (CTV News Winnipeg)
Share

Winnipeg police say they are investigating after a man was fatally assaulted on a North End street.

Police say they were called to the 500 block of Alexander Avenue just after 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 8 for a report of an injured man.

Officers say they arrived to find the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries and provided emergency medical care.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

The man was identified as 23-year-old Jamal Eli Preston Miles. He was a member of Shamattawa First Nation and lived in Winnipeg.

His family has been notified.

The homicide unit began investigating, and found several people were involved in a verbal confrontation outside which escalated to the man being seriously assaulted, causing fatal injuries.

Police say the suspects fled before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

History in Halifax is slowly being wiped off the map: study

Saint Mary's University archeologist Jonathan Fowler is sounding an alarm with a new study. According to Fowler, the centuries-old architecture that adds to Halifax’s heritage and historic vibe is slowly being wiped away as the city grows.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Atlantic

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

N.L.

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News