Winnipeg teenager charged after carrying machete

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with possessing a weapon after he was seen carrying a machete early Saturday morning.

According to Winnipeg police, officers saw the teenager carrying the weapon just before 2:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Selkirk Avenue.

When police approached the boy, he ran off. Officers were able to arrest him without incident and seize the machete.

The 16-year-old was released on an undertaking.