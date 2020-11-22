WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are reporting 12 new COVID-19 deaths and 243 new cases of the disease.

Announced in the province's daily COVID-19 bulletin on Sunday, all of the deaths are from Winnipeg.

The deaths include:

a man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region

a man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the Victoria General Hospital outbreak

a woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

a man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

a man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

a woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

a woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the Parkview Place outbreak

a woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the Maples Long Term Care Home outbreak

a man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region

a man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the Beacon Hill Lodge outbreak

a woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region

a woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the St. Norbert Personal Care Home

The COVID-19 death toll in Manitoba is now 229 people.

Health officials also announced 243 new cases of the virus.

Of the cases, 135 are in Winnipeg, which has a five-day test positivity rate of 13.4 per cent.

The other new cases announced on Sunday include:

14 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

29 cases in the Northern health region

16 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

49 cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region

Manitoba's total number of COVID-19 cases since early March is now 13,544.

The province currently has 8,122 active cases, and 5,193 people have recovered from the virus.

The current five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba now sits at 13.7 per cent.

There are 288 people in hospital with COVID-19, 52 of them in intensive care, seven more than on Saturday.

On Saturday, 2,112 tests were performed, bringing the total to 330,265 since early February.

The province is also urging Manitobans to only leave their homes for essential purposes. If they do leave, they should wear a mask and avoid crowded spaces.